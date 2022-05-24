Sharjah: Dh500,000 to be given for humanitarian cause

Nigeria topped the list of country-specific nominations with 33 entries

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 2:24 PM

The Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SAIRA) will give away a cash prize of Dh500,000 to the winner of for a humanitarian cause.

The Big Heart Foundation has received 177 nominations from 38 countries for its sixth edition.

Organized annually in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the sixth edition has received 110 nominations from across Africa, 59 from Asia, and 8 from other countries.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, the award honours distinguished humanitarian work by outfits across Asia, Middle East and Africa whose efforts have led to a positive and sustainable impact in improving the realities of the forcibly displaced and marginalized communities around the world.

Nigeria topped the list of country-specific nominations with 33 entries, followed by Uganda with 23. Other countries from which nominations were received include Egypt, Pakistan, South Africa, Palestine, India and UAE among others.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said that the award was launched to encourage and support exceptional efforts geared towards improving the lives and realities of marginalized populations around the world and reflects the humanitarian spirit and culture of sustainable philanthropy that lies at the heart of the UAE community.

“The Big Heart Foundation has launched numerous initiatives over the years to support sustainable humanitarian work that aim to provide aid and support for vulnerable populations around the world,” Al Hammadi said.

“Since the launch of SIARA in partnership with UNHCR, the award has recognized and honoured the selfless dedication of those working to elevate the lives of marginalized and displaced people through social and humanitarian programmes and showcased their works to the rest of the world,” pointed Al Hammadi.

According to the latest UNHCR statistics, global forced displacement surpassed 84 million by mid-2021. Of these, 86 per cent are hosted in developing countries, and 73 per cent live in countries neighbouring their countries of origin.

