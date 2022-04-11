Sharjah: 7 new lifeguard towers installed to prevent drowning on beaches

Some travel agents have been using the passport cover as an 'advertising platform', according to the Consulate
Sharjah City Municipality has taken this step to counter the increase in drowning accidents which take place at this time of the year.
Jamal Abdullah Al Mazmi, Head of the City Appearance Monitoring Department, has said that four new towers have been built on Mamzar beach, and three more on Al Khan beach.
He added that the new towers have a small air-conditioned room and are powered by solar energy.
Al Mazmi also said that there are 21 lifeguard towers across beaches in the Emirate. The municipality is working on improving the number on the basis of the number of visitors to these beaches.
Municipal inspection teams will also be present at beaches to prevent mishap and educate the public on safety requirements.
