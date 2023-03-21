SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: Waterfalls, rollercoaster rides, shopping below water; what you will find in park’s 8 realms

Visitors will be able to dive into the mysteries of the marine world when SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens its doors on May 23 this year. The marine life theme park has eight realms that can be explored across five indoor levels.

According to its website, the park has over 100 animal experiences and presentations, including up-close animal encounters and expeditions. “SeaWorld will be home to over 35 interactive experiences and rides, live characters and performances, 17 dining options, 13 retail outlets, and roaming entertainment across all realms.”

How much do the tickets cost?

The theme park’s website is allowing ticket bookings from May 23. Tickets for adults are priced at Dh375, while those for ‘juniors’ (below 1.1 metres) cost Dh290.

Children aged below three years can enter for free.

The 8 realms

Based on the interconnectivity between all life on Earth and the ocean, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will take visitors “through its unifying one ocean story”, with stops in the tropics, the rocky coasts of the Pacific Northwest, the Arabian Gulf, the vast ocean, and its smaller ecosystems along the way.

1. One Ocean

Situated in the centre of the park, One Ocean acts as a portal to the park’s other realms. It features ‘One Epic Ocean’, an immersive multimedia story shown on a 360-degree screen. The realm also offers a glimpse into the Animal Care Centre. “Guests are welcome to observe veterinarians and animal care experts providing animals from the park with around-the-clock care, routine check-ups and treatment when needed.”

2. Abu Dhabi Ocean

Visitors will be able to explore the shallow shores of the Arabian Gulf to learn more about the UAE’s historic seafaring tradition of pearl diving and trading. The realm will allow visitors to experience up-close encounters with animals native to the emirate and wider region. This realm features several dining options and is also home to retail outlets in a souk.

3 and 4. Polar Ocean

It houses two realms, taking visitors from the icy expanse of Antarctica to the rich, bio-diverse tundra of the arctic. In these realms, visitors can enjoy the colourful Juhani village and its harbour, depicting life in the North Pole. Walruses can be seen exploring their dynamic state-of-the-art habitats. The coldest of all realms will also simulate the temperatures that can be found in the polar regions – creating an environment well-suited for animals like penguins and walruses.

At the Polar Ocean realm, guests can enjoy an immersive ride, indulge in dining options, explore retail outlets and visit a massive research vessel filled with fun interactive ways to learn more about these diverse regions and their inhabitants.

5. MicroOcean

Here, guests will be swept by the ocean tides and “feel shrunk to the size of plankton”. In this realm, visitors will have the chance to explore the ocean’s smaller wonders in a burst of colours and an immersive design, highlighting the vital role of the ocean’s smallest marine-life. MicroOcean features family-friendly rides, play areas for the little ones, whimsical characters and performers, a retail outlet, and dynamic experiments.

6. Endless Ocean

It is home to the largest multi-species aquarium in the world, stunning observation decks and a beautiful glimpse from a 20m viewing window, aptly named the Endless Vista. There will be over 68,000 animals including sharks, rays and eels, among others.

7. Tropical Ocean

The largest realm in SeaWorld Abu Dhabi features a “magnificent medley of colours, dancing waterfalls and a crystal-clear lagoon”. Here, visitors will see dolphins, flamingos and tropical birds, including toucans, in their lush rainforest aviary. Tropical Ocean also offers a thrilling roller-coaster ride, as well as retail outlets and dining options with multiple viewing areas, both above and below water.

8. Rocky Point

It features a hidden cove with nesting sea lions and opportunities to interact with these animals. Rocky Point will also include dynamic habitats for the sea lions with a climate that emulates the Pacific Northwest. The realm also includes a boardwalk-inspired snack stand.

