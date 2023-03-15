UAE: Popular theme park gets giant rooftop solar panel

This installation contributes to the country's Energy Strategy 2050 initiative, which aims to see renewable energy make up 44 per cent of its clean energy mix by 2050

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 12:36 PM

A 7-megawatt peak (MWp) rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) project has been inaugurated at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, making it the largest rooftop solar project in the UAE capital.

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, and Emerge, a joint venture of Masdar and French multinational utility company EDF, inaugurated the solar project.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO at Miral, said: “Expanding our sustainability strategies is an integral part of Miral’s vision. The Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi rooftop solar project is a significant step on this journey, featuring a secure and reliable energy system, that will help us reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to combating climate change.

“Through our partnership with Emerge, we are happy to transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon economy as well as contribute to the UAE’s larger net-zero goals and position Yas Island as a global destination.”

Khaled Ballaith, Chairman of Emerge, said: “If countries around the region – and beyond – are to reach their clean energy objectives, it is essential that we support the decarbonisation of the commercial and industrial sector. We launched the Emerge joint venture with our partner EDF to help private-sector organisations access renewable energy solutions more effectively, and to make their operations more sustainable. As we prepare for COP28 in the UAE, we look forward to working with more companies here and in the wider region on deploying clean energy solutions.”

Luc Koechlin, CEO of EDF Middle East, said: “The private sector plays a fundamental role in achieving a carbon-free energy mix. We are convinced that our successful partnership with Masdar, through the Emerge joint venture and Miral will play the role of a catalyst for other C&I clients to become “prosumers”, i.e., to generate the clean electricity corresponding to their electrical needs, and to join the journey supporting the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 at the forefront of the COP28.”

Michel Abi Saab, Emerge General Manager, said: “We are proud to see the inauguration of the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi solar rooftop project, which further demonstrates the economic and environmental value of solar energy. We look forward to delivering more projects like this one, which will help reduce building-related emissions in the UAE and advance the country’s goals for renewable energy and decarbonisation.” Building-related emissions contribute to almost 55 per cent of global electricity demand, according to the World Green Building Council.

The rooftop solar project, which makes Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi the region’s largest solar-powered theme park, includes an estimated 16,000 solar modules across the theme park’s roof area of 36,000 square metres, producing nearly 40 per cent of its annual energy demand. The project agreement includes a full turnkey solution for the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi rooftop solar project, covering design, procurement, construction, and operation and maintenance of the plant.

The project contributes to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 initiative, which aims to see renewable energy make up 44 per cent of the country’s clean energy mix by 2050. Rooftop solar PVs could provide approximately 6 per cent of the UAE’s total power generation by 2030, according to a projection by the International Renewable Energy Agency in its REmap 2030 report on renewable energy prospects for the UAE.

Emerge, which developed the rooftop solar system for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, is also collaborating with Miral on the development of rooftop solar PV systems at Miral’s SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park, also on Yas Island and set to open this year. As per the agreement, Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution, including design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance services.

