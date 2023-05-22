SeaWorld Abu Dhabi announces opening with dazzling laser show, musical performances

Photos: Neeraj Murali

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 10:01 PM

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the region’s first marine life theme park, held a star-studded celebration to announce the official opening of doors to the general public from Tuesday.

Performances from Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi, Scottish recording artist Red and an orchestra of 120 musicians were highlights of the grand opening day ceremony entertaining hundreds of special guests and celebrities.

Captivating everyone’s attention was the One Epic Ocean show at the One Ocean realm – one of the eight zones on the park developed by Miral in partnership with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, the US. The immersive experience brought wonders of the ocean to life on an extraordinary 360-degree screen. Later, a group of young marine enthusiasts then took to the stage, activating a mesmerising sound and light display, which featured a swirling vortex that lit up the One Ocean globe. In a stunning finale, a series of silver three-dimensional figures representing marine animals flew across the stage, while inviting guests to explore the newly opened park for the first time.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Miral, noted the ceremony marked a “great milestone” for Abu Dhabi and termed the theme park as a “landmark attraction that is unparalleled in the region and the world on every level”.

“SeaWorld Abu Dhabi represents the next generation of theme parks, joining the world-class experiences on Yas Island, further positioning it as a top global destination, contributing to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision. The Park will also play a key role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region, undoubtedly inspiring guests to care for and protect our precious marine life for years to come,” Al Mubarak said.

Scott Ross, Chairman of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, added: “As the first SeaWorld park to open outside of the United States, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi marks a significant chapter for SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.”

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has recently announced its certification by Global Humane, the international brand of American Humane and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. It is the first facility in the Mena region to achieve this certification. The park is open to the general public from Tuesday. To purchase tickets, visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com

