Dubai Metro contest: Win 2 million Nol Plus points in RTA treasure hunt

Event aims to encourage Dubai residents and visitors to use public transport

Photo: File

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 4:26 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 4:48 PM

Dubai RTA is celebrating the 12th Public Transport Day on November 1 under the theme: Together to Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority will be hosting a treasure hunt contest, giving public transport users the opportunity to win two million nol Plus points.

Treasure Hunt

As part of its Public Transport Day celebrations, RTA said the challenge will be run via social media sites such as Tik Tok and Instagram Reel and its website.

“It involves swiping the nol Plus card virtually in a challenge aimed to encourage the public to use public transport and go to several parts of Dubai to share their journeys with others,” said RTA in a press release.

The competition will prompt the public to discover a hidden treasure in public transport stations.

The search is focused on the Dubai Metro Red Line and stations near Expo 2020 site.

Eight winners will be selected and each of them will be rewarded with up to two million nol Plus points to be added to their nol cards to be used later.

Events and Contests

Events of the Public Transport Day, held in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), will kick off under the theme - Together to Expo 2020 Dubai – on Monday, November 1.

“The event aims to encourage Dubai residents and visitors to use public transport means in their travel from and to the Expo site,” said the authority.

As part of the celebration, artworks will be on display at several metro stations namely: Expo 2020, Dubai Mall, Jebel Ali, Dubai Investment Park and Al Ghubaiba stations.

This year's Public Transport Day initiative includes activities and events that will run throughout November by RTA in cooperation with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Expo 2020 Dubai office, and Keolis-MHI (operator of Dubai Metro, Tram), Canon, Noon, Jumeirah Group and Flydubai.

Enhanced role of mass transit means

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA thanked Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for supporting the events of the Public Transport Day.

“The 12th edition of the Public Transport Day coincides with the hosting of Expo 2020 in Dubai. From its inception, RTA focused on the development of public transport network capable of becoming the safest and preferred mobility means for all community segments,” said AlTayer.

Projects accomplished include Dubai Metro extending 90 km and connecting 53 stations, and the Dubai Tram running 11 km and linking 11 stations. Dubai Metro and Tram are used by about 210 million riders per year.

“Improving and integrating mass transit means contributed to increasing the number of trips made by public transit means and shared transport from less than six per cent in 2006 to 18.1 per cent in 2019, which means a cumulative increase of about 8.86 per cent per year,” added Al Tayer.

Hala Badri, the director general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), said, “Such cooperation represents a part of our strategic relationship with the RTA aimed at showcasing the cultural and creative image of the emirate, especially during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Badri said, “The initiative contributes to supporting creative talents in Dubai by showcasing their works to a wide audience, thus contributing to the growth of cultural and creative industries and achieving our vision of cementing the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent as well as the global capital of the creative economy.”

Expo 2020 Metro Station will be the focus of the photography contest launched by RTA in October 2021 in collaboration with Canon Middle East, and Keolis-MHI marking Expo 2020.

Launched via social media platforms, the contest aimed to encourage the public to use public transport to and from Expo site.