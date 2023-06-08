'Role of a company goes beyond profit-making': Sheikh Mohammed honours 16 UAE firms for community initiatives

The organisations were awarded a medal issued by the National CSR Fund for their environmental and social sustainability standards, governance and national priorities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 6:43 PM

The role of a company goes beyond making profit to creating a positive impact on society and the environment, the UAE Vice-President has said.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured 16 companies for their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The firms have been given the Community Impact Medal issued by the National CSR Fund for their environmental and social sustainability standards, governance and national priorities.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Strengthening social responsibility practices is a national priority, aiming at promoting public and private sectors partnerships and directing companies' contributions towards development projects.”

The companies that have been honoured are: Etihad Rail, Emirates Group, DP World, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC Middle East, Crescent Enterprises, Emirates National Oil Company Limited (ENOC), Dubai Holding Asset Management, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), Etisalat Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Khidmah, Dulsco, Dolphin Energy Limited, Apparel Group, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National CSR Fund, said: "The fund aims at establishing a national ecosystem capable of advancing economic growth and consolidating sustainability.

“We will continue to support all parties to achieve the strategic goals of the UAE, and we look forward to enabling everyone to foresee a sustainable future by unifying efforts and capabilities to enhance sustainable impact in all fields."

