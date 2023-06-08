Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed appoints new boards of 2 entities

As per the Decree, the Corporation's Board is chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Photo: Dubai Media Office

By WAM Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 5:31 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (22) of 2023 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Real Estate Corporation.

As per the Decree, the Corporation's Board is chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with Hisham Abdulla Al Qassim as the Vice Chairman. Other Board members include Mohamed Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini; Rashid Mohammed Rashid Al-Mutawa; Shuaib Mir Hashem Khouri; Rashid Ali bin Oboud; and Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla.

The Dubai Ruler also issued Decree No. (23) of 2023 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Judicial Institute, to be chaired by Essam Issa Al Humaidan. Members of the Board include Tarsh Eid Al Mansouri; Dr. Luay Mohammed Balhoul; Dr. Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri; Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar; Abdulmonem Salem bin Suwaidan, and the Director-General of the Dubai Judicial Institute.

The two decrees are effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

