Ramadan recipe of the Day: Harissa Prawns

Often regarded as one of Dubai’s first celebrity chefs, Izu Ani is the mastermind behind captivating culinary concepts. His philosophy of taste centers on combining quality, respect, passion, and innate talent to create exceptional dining experiences. He discovered his love for cooking in London and gained experience in Michelin-starred restaurants across France and Spain. Since moving to Dubai in 2010, Izu has transformed the culinary scene with his diverse portfolio of home-grown and franchised restaurant concepts. Here is a recipe of his Harissa Prawns
INGREDIENTS:
Whole Prawns
Sliced Chilli
Rosemary
Raw Garlic
Olive Oil
Salt
Lemon
Roasted Cumin Seeds
METHOD FOR THE MARINADE:
1. Fill a large oven pan with olive oil, sliced chilli, rosemary and raw garlic.
2. Place the whole prawns in the marinade and cover with clingfilm. Leave to soak overnight.
FOR THE HARISSA:
1. Slice the garlic thinly and fry it with olive oil. Ensure its colour stays light for the best flavour.
2. Once cooled, add the fried garlic to a pestle and mortar with flaked chilli, roasted cumin seeds, salt and half a clove of raw garlic, and crush together.
FOR THE PRAWNS:
1. Remove the marinated prawns from the pan, and layer into a deep cooking tray with the Harissa mixture
2. Place under high heat for 3-4 minutes.
3. Remove from the oven and add another generous squeeze of lemon and sprinkling of Harissa before serving.
4. It is recommended to have a serving of 6 prawns per person with a good quality olive oil, a generous squeeze of lemon and salt. Serve alongside crisp toasted bread to soak up the juices.
