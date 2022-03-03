Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sha’ban crescent moon spotted

The park will also be home to a plethora of activities to celebrate the Reading Month
UAE1 day ago
The crescent moon — which signals the start of a Hijri calendar month — of Sha’ban has been spotted on Thursday, March 3.
Therefore, Friday, March 4, will be Sha’ban 1.
Sha'ban is the month that precedes the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The International Astronomy Center was able to photograph the crescent of the month of Shaban today through its astronomical observatory.
The crescent was also seen with a telescope.
Muslims around the world start preparing for the dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fasting in the month of Sha’aban. Many fast on some days of the month to prepare their bodies for Ramadan.
Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.
