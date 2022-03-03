Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Flexible timings, remote work option announced for public sector

Entities can grant employees these options, provided work flow is not affected

With the UAE shifting to a new weekend at the start of this year, the shorter workweek will apply during the holy month of Ramadan as well.

Authorities on Thursday announced the official working hours for federal government entities during Ramadan that begins in less than a month.

According to the UAE Government, work timings for federal government entities during the holy month would be 9am till 2.30pm on weekdays (Monday to Thursday). On Fridays, which is a half working day, the timings would be from 9am to 12 noon. Since the Friday Jumuah prayers now begin at 1.15pm, this will give employees ample time to get off work and attend the congregational prayers.

The government also announced flexible hours and remote work options for federal employees on Fridays. Entities can grant employees these options, provided work flow is not affected. The remote work option can be given to a maximum of 40 per cent employees within an entity for Fridays.

Those working remotely would need to get prior approvals from the authorities concerned. Additionally, this option can be given only to employees who don’t need to be physically present in office. Priority will be given to federal government employees who live far from their workplaces or have exceptional circumstances.

As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022. The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.

