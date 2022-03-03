Abu Dhabi CP and Om Birla discuss the role of parliaments in strengthening relations between peoples
Federal UAE government entities will remain open from 9am till 2pm during the holy month of Ramadan, Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, they will remain open from 9am to 12 noon, it was announced on Thursday.
The UAE transitioned into a shorter working week at the start of this year. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.
School and office timings are reduced during the holy month of Ramadan as Muslims abstain from food and water during the day.
Mosques host extended late evening and post-midnight prayers.
As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022. The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based.
Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.
