Photos: Dubai Run 2022 breaks records, sees highest participation so far

More than 193,000 participants joined in at one of the city's biggest fitness events

Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 11:57 AM

More than 193,000 participants joined in at the Dubai Run, earlier today.

Thousands of participants from across the country ran with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai during the early hours of Sunday.

Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city's busiest, was closed to accommodate runners.

Photo: Dubai Media Office
Photo: Dubai Media Office
Photo: Sheikh Hamdan, Twitter
Photo: Sheikh Hamdan, Twitter
Photo: Dubai Media Office
Photo: Dubai Media Office
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Dubai Media Office
Photo: Dubai Media Office
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT
Photo: Shihab/KT

