Partial solar eclipse in UAE: School to give away free eclipse glasses

The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
A school in Dubai will be giving away free glasses on Tuesday, October 24, so that students can look up to witness the partial solar eclipse.
Gems Founders School posted on Instagram that the free eclipse glasses are being given away in partnership with the Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG). The school will observe a first come, first served policy to distribute the glasses.
According to the DAG, one must not observe the solar eclipse without proper eye protection as this can cause “permanent damage”.
“Exposing your eyes to the sun without proper eye protection during a solar eclipse can cause eclipse blindness or retinal burns, also known as solar retinopathy. This exposure to light can cause damage or even destroy cells in the retina (the back of the eye) that transmit what you see to the brain. This damage can be temporary or permanent and occurs with no pain. It can take from a few hours to a few days after viewing the solar eclipse to realise the damage that has occurred,” the DAG said.
The eclipse begins at 2.42pm and ends at 4.54pm. The maximum eclipse will happen at 3.52pm local time.
During a partial solar eclipse, the moon, sun, and earth don't align in a perfectly straight line, and the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow — the penumbra — on Earth.
“From our perspective, this looks like the moon has taken a bite out of the sun,” the DAG said earlier.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
The event was attended by senior officials of the local government, diplomats and businesspeople
This is the first year since the majority of the Covid-19 restrictions in the country have been lifted, with families resuming gatherings in full swing
The campaign also allocated special vaccination teams to provide vaccines to more than 597,000 Afghan children in 22 refugee camps
The meeting reviewed important means and strategies to tackle forgery, including the recycling of counterfeit goods
The draw has crowned over 29 millionaires and given away more than Dh300 million in prize money so far
The investment will focus on medium-sized companies in the region, and the firm plans to deploy its first fund across 10 to 12 companies
Mosques across Dubai will host the congregational prayer, called Kusoof, on Tuesday