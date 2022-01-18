Pakistan PM Imran Khan condemns Houthi terrorist attacks on UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Tuesday a phone call from Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who expressed his country's condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated by the Houthi militia on civil facilities in the UAE.

He affirmed Pakistan's solidarity with the UAE and rejection of any threat to the security and sovereignty of the Emirates.

The Pakistani Prime Minister offered his condolences for the victims of these attacks, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Imran Khan for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people, praying to God Almighty to protect everyone from all harm.