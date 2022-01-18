Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi: Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support

State workers, many of whom have not been paid for months, will start receiving salaries by the end of January
MENA4 days ago
Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the UAE against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel’s leader.
Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday when three tanker trucks exploded in Abu Dhabi. A Houthi military spokesman said the group fired “a large number” of drones and five ballistic missiles in the attack.
On Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned what he described as a “terrorist drone attack”.
His spokesman attached a copy of a condolence letter he sent on Monday to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
“We stand ready to offer you security and intelligence support in order to help you protect your citizens from similar attacks,” Bennett wrote. “I have ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance, should you be interested.”
ALSO READ:
The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel at the White House in 2020.
“Israel is committed to working closely with you in the ongoing battle against extremist forces in the region, and we will continue to partner with you to defeat our common enemies,” Bennett said in his message to Sheikh Mohamed.
Bennett and Sheikh Mohamed held talks in Abu Dhabi in December last year, the first ever public meeting between the two leaders.
State workers, many of whom have not been paid for months, will start receiving salaries by the end of January
MENA4 days ago
A soldier in the unit mistook their actions for a Palestinian attack: Military
MENA5 days ago
It was not clear whether the United Nations and foreign governments would back any such agreement
MENA5 days ago
The administration seeks to 'food for work' programme to pay labourers for public works programs in Kabul
MENA6 days ago
Tremor was registered 415 kilometers away from Damietta Governorate.
MENA1 week ago
The crew hail from five different countries
MENA1 week ago
The endangered species have been victims of drought, hunters and car accidents
MENA1 week ago
A small group of women protested Faizuallah Jalal’s detention
MENA1 week ago