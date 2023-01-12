Over 150 artists to showcase work at Sharjah Biennial in February

Since the peak is one of the most visited places in the country, the new road will further boost the tourism sector in the northern emirate
The Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) is bringing together over 150 artists and collectives from more than 70 countries for the 15th edition and 30-year anniversary of the Sharjah Biennial, which will run from February 7 until 11, June, 2023.
Conceived by the late Okwui Enwezor and curated by the Foundation’s Director Hoor Al Qasimi, Sharjah Biennial 15, which will be held under the theme “Thinking Historically in the Present”, reflects on Enwezor’s visionary work, which transformed contemporary art and has influenced the evolution of institutions and biennials around the world, including the Sharjah Biennial.
Al Qasimi interprets and elaborates on Enwezor’s proposal with a presentation of more than 300 artworks – including 70 new works.
The event will also feature wide-ranging programmes such as performances and films across more than 18 venues in five cities and towns across Sharjah: Al Dhaid, Hamriyah, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Sharjah.
Performances and theatrical presentations will be on offer throughout the Biennial. Gabriela Golder, Hassan Hajjaj, Rachid Hedli, Tania El Khoury, The Living and the Dead Ensemble and Aline Motta will activate their work during the opening week in February.
Musical programmes by Senegalese pop star Youssou N’Dour and South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim will take place in March and April, with additional performances to be announced later.
Marwah AlMugait, Shiraz Bayjoo, Naiza Khan and Akeim Toussaint Buck will also perform in early March.
“We look forward to welcoming local audiences and visitors from around the world to reflect on the Biennial’s themes and the artists’ wide-ranging perspectives on nationhood, tradition, race, gender, body and imagination,” Al Qasimi said.
Since the peak is one of the most visited places in the country, the new road will further boost the tourism sector in the northern emirate
Red lines will be marked at the start of the speed reduction zone to alert drivers of the traffic safety standards in place
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on a two-day visit to the country
Another winner is relocating to the Philippines soon and hopes to use the prize money to help educate the country's less fortunate children
He is set to meet senior government officials and hold talks with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, currently the country's special envoy for climate change, will be heading the team for the summit, and two other top officials will be joining him
The latter was bestowed with the ceremonial Mohammed bin Rashid's scarf in recognition of his exceptional work
The exhibition features more than 1,100 international companies, and is expected to have a record attendance of 26,000 visitors from 82 countries