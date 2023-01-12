Over 150 artists to showcase work at Sharjah Biennial in February

The event will also feature performances by Senegalese pop star Youssou N'dour and South African piano maestro Abdullah Ibrahim

Wam

by Wam Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 11:59 PM

The Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) is bringing together over 150 artists and collectives from more than 70 countries for the 15th edition and 30-year anniversary of the Sharjah Biennial, which will run from February 7 until 11, June, 2023.

Conceived by the late Okwui Enwezor and curated by the Foundation’s Director Hoor Al Qasimi, Sharjah Biennial 15, which will be held under the theme “Thinking Historically in the Present”, reflects on Enwezor’s visionary work, which transformed contemporary art and has influenced the evolution of institutions and biennials around the world, including the Sharjah Biennial.

Al Qasimi interprets and elaborates on Enwezor’s proposal with a presentation of more than 300 artworks – including 70 new works.

The event will also feature wide-ranging programmes such as performances and films across more than 18 venues in five cities and towns across Sharjah: Al Dhaid, Hamriyah, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Sharjah.

Performances and theatrical presentations will be on offer throughout the Biennial. Gabriela Golder, Hassan Hajjaj, Rachid Hedli, Tania El Khoury, The Living and the Dead Ensemble and Aline Motta will activate their work during the opening week in February.

Musical programmes by Senegalese pop star Youssou N’Dour and South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim will take place in March and April, with additional performances to be announced later.

Marwah AlMugait, Shiraz Bayjoo, Naiza Khan and Akeim Toussaint Buck will also perform in early March.

“We look forward to welcoming local audiences and visitors from around the world to reflect on the Biennial’s themes and the artists’ wide-ranging perspectives on nationhood, tradition, race, gender, body and imagination,” Al Qasimi said.