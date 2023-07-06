UAE: One day left to nominate hero nurses for Angel Awards 2023

Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 4:20 PM

Tomorrow is the final day for submitting nominations for the Nikai Angel Awards 2023. Organised by Equity Plus Advertising, the event aims to recognise and pay tribute to nurses for their exceptional commitment to social services.

With the deadline set for July 7, the campaign has received thousands of nominations. An expert panel is reviewing these submissions to select the most deserving stories. The culmination of the campaign will see 50 nominees emerge as winners through three radio stations: Hit FM, Tag FM, and City FM.

Individuals are encouraged to share stories about nurses who have provided exceptional care and support during challenging times, demonstrating unwavering dedication and compassion. Whether it's a nurse who has directly impacted your life as a patient or someone who has brought about positive change as a nurse in the lives of others, their stories are worth nominating. Nurses themselves are also welcome to nominate and share their own journeys, accomplishments, and the impact they have made on others' lives.

The Nikai Angel Awards nominations are open to all UAE residents. Participants in the nomination process will have a chance to win prizes as tokens of appreciation.

The grand finale of the Nikai Angel Awards is scheduled to take place in Dubai this September. The event will feature a team of distinguished guests who will handpick the 15 finalists. These finalists will be chosen from the entries received and will consist of five nominees from each of the three radio stations. From this group, the final three winners will be selected based on their contributions and the impact they have made on the lives of others.

The three finalists will be presented with various gifts, starting with a full kitchen set courtesy of Nikai. Additionally, the City FM winner will receive a cash prize of 100,000 Indian rupee/Pakistani rupee/Bangladesh takka, while the Tag FM winner will be awarded 100,000 pesos.

Apar Travels will provide return tickets for couples, and Coral Perfumes will supply a year's worth of perfumes to the winners.

Finalists from each radio station will also receive diamond jewellery and gift hampers from Coral Perfumes and Hotpak. The campaign will end tomorrow with 50 nominees emerging as winners. Those who nominate these remarkable individuals will be given gift hampers worth Dh500, while the shortlisted nominees will receive certificates.

In collaboration with Emirates Malayali Nurses Family (EMNF), the Nikai Angel Awards Season 3 is organising a special event called "Nurses Day Out." This event aims to provide Keralite nurses of the UAE with a well-deserved day filled with activities and joy. With a thousand nurses participating, this event will be the first of its kind in the country.

The Nikai Angel Awards, presented by Federal Bank, has garnered support from sponsors such as Coral Perfumes, Bhima Jewellers, Chicking, Almadallah Health Care Management, Hotpack, Reema Spices, EMNF, Instant Cash, and Apar Travels. The event also enjoys valuable support and collaboration from esteemed media partners, including MalayalaManorama, Manorama Online, Khaleej Times, The Filipino Times, Dailyhunt, 24 News, and Flowers International HD Channel.

