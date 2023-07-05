UAE: World’s first AI institute in health care to be based in Ajman

The institute, which is set to open in September this year, will bring together experts in medicine, computer science, data analytics, and metaverse technology

UAE-based Gulf Medical University (GMU) on Wednesday launched the first-of-its-kind Institute of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Technology in Health Care aimed at developing digital skills of medical professionals and improving the delivery of health care services.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group said that the AI Institute based at GMU campus in Ajman “will not only leverage the potential of AI in medical education but also tap emerging technologies like the metaverse.”

He noted the Institute, which is set to open in September this year, “will bring together experts in medicine, computer science, data analytics, and metaverse technology” (an online, 3D, virtual universe connecting users in multiple platforms).

“The innovative programmes and courses designed by the Institute blend theoretical knowledge with hands-on training, empowering students to develop cutting-edge AI solutions that are specifically tailored to the healthcare domain, including applications within the metaverse,” Dr. Moideen added.

‘The world is changing’

Speaking to Khaleej Times, GMU chancellor Prof. Hossam Hamdy further explained the rationale behind the creation of the Institute of AI and Technology in Health Care. He said: “The world is fast changing, especially in the delivery of health care and medical research. So we, as part of our innovation, take the path of digitalisation and boosting the digital skills of health care professionals.

According to Prof Hamdy, the Institute will offer short-term and long-term certificate programmes that will eventually pave the way for the transition into Bachelors and Master’s degree programmes, that will be submitted for approval and accreditation as per guidelines set by the UAE Ministry of Education.

He added the GMU Institute of AI and Technology in Health Care is the first-of-its-kind in the world. The course offerings will be part of the continuing education of health care professionals.

“We are not turning doctors or nurses into software engineers but we are making making them to understand machine learning and how to tap AI in delivering efficient health care,” Prof Hamdy explained.

‘AI will not replace humans’

Prof Hamdy also underscored that technology will never replace humans in delivering health care. “But medical professionals will learn to interact with machines and tap AI technology to perform better. Doctors, nurses, health care managers and other professionals, for example, will learn the difference between VR (virtual reality) and AI.”

One of the certificate courses that will be offered at the GMU Institute of AI and Technology in Health Care is streamlining administrative tasks to improve diagnostic accuracy. AI tools will be used to analyse information from medical documents, thereby reducing the burden of manual data entry. Other courses will focus on ethics and legal security, particularly, data protection.

Prof Hamdy said: "By December, we will offer a course on Cybersecurity in Health Care. This is important as there are hackers who are stealing thousands of information from patients and hospitals. The short course will equip medical professionals the knowledge to protect data and other vital information.”

Prof Hamdy added they are open to offering scholarships to students who are interested to enroll at the GMU Institute of AI and Technology in Health Care.

