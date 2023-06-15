Abu Dhabi: Here’s a ‘hospital’ where children can role-play as doctors, nurses

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, in partnership with KidZania, will offer this new experience within KidZania Abu Dhabi in Yas Mall from Friday

A new mini play hospital set inside a learning and entertainment attraction will provide children an unique opportunity to act out their dreams of becoming a doctor or nurse.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, in partnership with KidZania, will offer this new experience within KidZania Abu Dhabi in Yas Mall from Friday.

The realistic, role-play mini hospital will include three interactive experiences to immerse kids into a world of fun and education. Set within a 55,000sqm scaled replica of a real city, KidZania encourages children’s imagination through hands-on learning activities in a safe and creative environment. It will also make children feel comfortable within a hospital setting.

The three activities at the Danat Al Emarat Hospital are: ‘The Nursery’ where children become paediatric nurses and take care of newborn babies, ‘Surgery’ where they role-play as surgeons performing various procedures on pretend patients, from kidney transplants to gallbladder removals, and finally the ‘Emergency Room’ where children become paramedics, attending emergencies around the city.

The partnership ensures that children are provided with an authentic and unmatched experience of a trusted, world-class hospital, based in Abu Dhabi.

This is the latest inclusion to the action-packed indoor city, which boasts more than 40 role-playing activities for children and young adults aged from 4 to 16 years old.

KidZania introduces youth to real-world careers in a fun way like working at fire stations, banks, supermarkets and even earning a degree at university.

They will develop important life skills including teamwork, decision-making, creativity, and social skills, whilst feeling empowered with confidence and inspiration, creating lasting memories.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital establishment will open at KidZania Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall on Friday. It will be operational from 11am to 8pm (Sunday to Thursday) and 11am to 11pm (Friday and Saturday). For further details and booking tickets, visit: https://abudhabi.kidzania.com/en-ae.

