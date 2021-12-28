Dh3,000 fine: Dubai announces Covid rules for New Year's Eve celebrations

Analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Authorities in Dubai have announced a fine of Dh3,000 for failure to wear masks while taking part in the Emirate’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.
This came as Dubai's Crisis and Disaster Management Committee announced updated Covid safety measures.
Dubai will be hosting fireworks at 29 locations in a "safe, secure and socially distanced environment", the committee added.
"Preventive measures continue to be enforced as part of Dubai Government’s efforts to safeguard the health of citizens, residents and visitors," said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.
Analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Abu Dhabi-led initiative delivers 65 ultra-cold freezers, enabling over 20 African nations to scale immunisation programmes.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Molnupiravir will be manufactured in India by 13 companies for restricted use.
coronavirus10 hours ago
'He has been given medication and is currently stable'
coronavirus10 hours ago
Authorities had tightened existing regulations last week, mandating mask wearing and banning Christmas and New Year festivities.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Customers will be able to pick up online orders at the stores, an Apple spokesperson said.
coronavirus12 hours ago
Isolation restrictions for Covid-infected shortened to five days from 10, quarantine period for close contacts also cut
coronavirus17 hours ago
The top US infectious disease expert says a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel might drive up vaccination rate
coronavirus18 hours ago