Dh3,000 fine: Dubai announces Covid rules for New Year's Eve celebrations

The Emirate will be hosting fireworks at 29 locations in a 'safe, secure and socially distanced environment'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 6:46 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 6:59 PM

Authorities in Dubai have announced a fine of Dh3,000 for failure to wear masks while taking part in the Emirate’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

This came as Dubai's Crisis and Disaster Management Committee announced updated Covid safety measures.

Dubai will be hosting fireworks at 29 locations in a "safe, secure and socially distanced environment", the committee added.

"Preventive measures continue to be enforced as part of Dubai Government’s efforts to safeguard the health of citizens, residents and visitors," said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

