National Day celebrations: Trucks, buses banned in Abu Dhabi

Heavy vehicles banned from using four bridges connecting mainland to island until Nov 4.

File photo

By Wam Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 11:28 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 11:31 PM

On the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day and keeping in mind the celebrations taking place in the country, the Abu Dhabi Police has decided to ban the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses transporting workers on Abu Dhabi Island.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the island from mainland from November 30. The ban will remain until Saturday, December 4.

Heavy vehicle are not allowed to use the four bridges that connect the mainland, including the entrances to the island, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge Musaffah Bridge and Al Maqtaa Bridge. Only logistical support, public hygiene company vehicles will be allowed to use the roads.

Traffic patrols have been deployed on all roads and flow of traffic will be controlled through the smart systems, the authorities said.