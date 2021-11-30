National Day celebrations: Trucks, buses banned in Abu Dhabi

UAE: Over 16,000 students, teachers, staff and parents get together to create Guinness World Record
They handprinted a massive UAE flag measuring 9m in height and 18m in length
UAE1 day ago
On the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day and keeping in mind the celebrations taking place in the country, the Abu Dhabi Police has decided to ban the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses transporting workers on Abu Dhabi Island.
Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the island from mainland from November 30. The ban will remain until Saturday, December 4.
Heavy vehicle are not allowed to use the four bridges that connect the mainland, including the entrances to the island, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge Musaffah Bridge and Al Maqtaa Bridge. Only logistical support, public hygiene company vehicles will be allowed to use the roads.
Traffic patrols have been deployed on all roads and flow of traffic will be controlled through the smart systems, the authorities said.
They handprinted a massive UAE flag measuring 9m in height and 18m in length
UAE1 day ago
The UAE's leadership has prioritised the affairs of the families of martyrs and provide them continuous support
UAE1 day ago
City-wide free fitness events and activities helped people adopt a healthier lifestyle
UAE1 day ago
Preliminary electronic registration process for the 2022 edition of the award will continue until January
UAE1 day ago
Move will see the release of prisoners, serving sentences from several punitive and reformative institutions
UAE1 day ago
'The memory of our fallen heroes will remain a source of inspiration, and their sacrifices remain imprinted on the hearts of our people'
UAE1 day ago
'The good deeds and sacrifices of our martyrs will remain as long as there is life, and their blood is manifested in our identity, reinforcing our glory'
UAE1 day ago
'We renew our pledge that the UAE leadership will remain faithful to the children of our martyrs and their families'
UAE1 day ago