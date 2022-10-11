Mufti Menk in Dubai: Islamic scholar talks about modernisation and spirituality in the city

The milestone announcement made at the ongoing Gitex exhibition is expected to minimise the risk of medical errors
Dr Ismail Mufti Menk, Zimbabwean preacher and renowned Islamic scholar, was recently in Dubai for a campaign at Mamzar Park.
Titled ‘Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) - If you know Him, you will love Him’, the campaign was organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture under the supervision of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.
In an interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Menk shared his thoughts on what the emirate has to offer. “There are so many aspects to talk about in this beautiful city. There is modernisation, a futuristic look, growth in financial and economic perspective, and mind-boggling achievements. But what a lot of them forget is the spiritual aspect of the city,” said Dr Menk.
There are so many beautiful mosques here, which are scattered all around the city and are relatively at full capacity, added Dr Menk.
Speaking about the campaign, “The idea of the event was to remove ignorance and replace it with education.”
The scholar thanked the UAE authorities for this opportunity to talk about the life of Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) teachings and kindness.
Dr Menk also highlighted reducing hatred for the betterment of humanity and living in coexistence with each other. “The reduction of hatred among each other will be a great achievement and by accomplishing that will help us respect one another more, come closer together and civilizations will be able to understand each other,” said Dr Menk.
Reducing hatred will also protect the globe and assist towards positive growth of the inhabitants of this globe, he added.
In the city with his family, Dr Menk participated in several activities that the emirate has to offer.
“My children decide the adventure activities they want to try, and I participate with them. We did Skydive, Scuba Dive, zipline, jet ski, water boat, and much more. Safety records are quite high,” said the scholar.
'Prophet Muhammed (PBUH)- If you know Him, you will Love Him' is a 10-day campaign that began its this first-ever public talk by the Zimbabwean preacher.
The Objective of the Campaign is to let everyone know about the life and character of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). Under this campaign, Ahmed Hamed from Al Manar Centre will continue to conduct a variety of programs like public lectures, courses, school programs, and exhibits in malls, parks, and camps.
