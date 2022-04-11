Ramadan 2022: Dubai is my second home, says Islamic scholar Mufti Menk

Everything in the Emirate happens with a touch of class, says the preacher

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 1:53 PM

Zimbabwean preacher and renowned Islamic scholar Dr Ismail Mufti Menk says Dubai is his second home.

Everything in Dubai happens with a touch of class, says the preacher.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of an Iftar event, Dr Ismail said, “The events and programmes in Dubai are always very well arranged and organised even though residents attend in large numbers.”

Al Manar Islamic Centre hosted the annual Iftar for diplomatic missions, various religious heads, and university deans from across the UAE. The Dubai-based centre runs under the patronage of Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

Dr Menk highlighted how Islam guarantees respect for all human beings regardless of faith, colour, nationality, and background.

In a keynote message, Dr Menk presented Islamic values of peace, compassion, and the need for a collaborative effort to dispel misconceptions and the responsibility of knowing the right perspective.

“If we understand that we have the same parents, source and direction, then we will learn to respect even when we differ and disagree strongly. But the element of respect will ensure tremendous growth because of the peace, stability, security in any place on earth.”

Dr Menk also shed light on tackling global issues and environmental hazards. “It is important to help others as humankind, to bear in mind that we share the same planet and whatever the planet goes through, like global warming and other environmental hazards, we are all affected. We must be very responsible for managing the environment and all other factors that harm the planet.”

Alison Hall, Deputy Consul General of the UK, and Noboro Sekiguchi, Consul General of Japan, said they were touched by Dr Menk’s speech on ‘Respecting each other.’

Hall said, “The topic which was touched upon was quite moving, and respect comes with understanding. What I am really excited about is learning something new this evening.”

Sekiguchi said, “It is great to know that the word respect is very based on the core of the Muslim religion.”

Kevin McKenna, New Zealand Consul General, said that the last six months have been very busy with the Expo, and Ramadan has come with that refreshment. “I look forward to Ramadan to sit down, reflect, learn, and think about what’s important to my family and me.”

Holger Mahnicke, Consul General of Germany in Dubai, said his wife and family enjoy Ramadan with their Muslim friends. “In the UAE, every festival is celebrated full fervour.”

