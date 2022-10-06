Dubai: Scholar Mufti Menk’s convention to shed light on Prophet Muhammad’s life

The initiative is part of a company's campaign to help Abu Dhabi achieve its goal of minimising plastic use
Zimbabwean preacher and renowned Islamic scholar Dr Ismail Mufti Menk is in Dubai for his upcoming conference on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion of Milad un Nabi on the evening of October 8 at Al Mamzar Park Amphitheater.
The conference is titled ‘Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) - If you know Him, You will love Him', and is organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture under the supervision of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department. Residents are invited to participate in the conference to learn and understand the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Menk said he considers Dubai his second home as he travels to the Emirates often. The last time he was in the city was during the holy month of Ramadan in 2022, where he highlighted how Islam guarantees respect for all human beings regardless of faith, colour, nationality, and background and featured religious heads and university deans from across the UAE.
Dr Menk, also known for his wit, humour, and engaging lectures, has millions of followers on social media. He launched his second book 'Motivational Moments II' in Dubai in March 2019.
The scholar recently shared a video and a photo stretching his hands wide from a skyscraper on his Instagram handle.
Large crowds in Dubai attend Dr Menk’s conferences, and he expressed how well his events are organised. The scholar has also experienced the adventure city has to offer and posts it on his social media handles.
The below video shows his experience of Dubai skydive.
“The events and programmes in Dubai are always very well arranged and organised even though residents attend in large numbers,” said Dr Menk in an earlier interview.
ALSO READ:
The initiative is part of a company's campaign to help Abu Dhabi achieve its goal of minimising plastic use
Gitex Technology Week 2022 will be held from October 10 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre
Cooperation is the only solution considering the challenges the region has undergone in the last decade, says diplomat
These young expats, who refer to themselves as 'small-town boys', still can't believe that they finally won the Big Ticket jackpot
Low-cost food, discounted groceries and Sunday gaming tournaments take centre stage at this neighbourhood hub
Set your alarm before the city bursts into life and head down to these spots to catch a truly unforgettable sight
Those who are planning to visit the temple for the Dusshera festival are advised to pre-register, but walk-ins are also permitted
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers