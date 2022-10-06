Dubai: Scholar Mufti Menk’s convention to shed light on Prophet Muhammad’s life

The preacher, known for his wit, humour, and engaging lectures, has millions of followers on social media

Supplied photos

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 7:45 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 7:49 AM

Zimbabwean preacher and renowned Islamic scholar Dr Ismail Mufti Menk is in Dubai for his upcoming conference on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion of Milad un Nabi on the evening of October 8 at Al Mamzar Park Amphitheater.

The conference is titled ‘Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) - If you know Him, You will love Him', and is organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture under the supervision of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department. Residents are invited to participate in the conference to learn and understand the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Menk said he considers Dubai his second home as he travels to the Emirates often. The last time he was in the city was during the holy month of Ramadan in 2022, where he highlighted how Islam guarantees respect for all human beings regardless of faith, colour, nationality, and background and featured religious heads and university deans from across the UAE.

Dr Menk, also known for his wit, humour, and engaging lectures, has millions of followers on social media. He launched his second book 'Motivational Moments II' in Dubai in March 2019.

The scholar recently shared a video and a photo stretching his hands wide from a skyscraper on his Instagram handle.

Large crowds in Dubai attend Dr Menk’s conferences, and he expressed how well his events are organised. The scholar has also experienced the adventure city has to offer and posts it on his social media handles.

The below video shows his experience of Dubai skydive.

“The events and programmes in Dubai are always very well arranged and organised even though residents attend in large numbers,” said Dr Menk in an earlier interview.

ALSO READ: