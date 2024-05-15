Nearly 12,000 commercial activities recorded in the UAE aviation sector during Q1

Delegates and visitors at the Airport Show.

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 9:30 PM

Commercial activities in the UAE aviation sector during the first quarter of 2024, totalled 11,990 activities, a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth has led to a surge in permit requests by 72% and permit renewals have grown by more than threefold.

While requests for landing permits for aircraft (private, passenger, and cargo) at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport to operate all types of non-scheduled and designated flights (commercial and non-commercial) have also increased, reaching more than 4,000 permits in the first quarter of 2024. Building and elevation permits in air easement zones have increased significantly as the emirate’s construction industry has grown, reaching two and a half times the previous level.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has highlighted its pivotal role in advancing the aviation industry and related activities in the emirate during the 23rd edition of the Airport Show. The event saw participation from over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries worldwide.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, director general of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, director general of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We are committed to exerting all efforts to develop and manage aviation policy for the Emirate, and to provide essential services to aviation operators and service providers. Our participation in the Airport Show highlights underscores our significant achievements in industry development, illustrating our mission and role within this framework. This encompasses our endeavors to diversify into various sectors and activities, including safety, security, environmental sustainability, consumer protection, managing air services at Dubai airports, overseeing other commercial aviation activities, international relations, and more. This is complemented by the incorporation of the latest technologies and innovative solutions, which contribute to the growth and development of the sector in Dubai.”