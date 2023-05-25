More greenery, food carts, camping: Where Dubai’s 105km beaches are coming up

Dubai Ruler approves master plan to make emirate's sun-and-sand destinations bigger and better

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 7:02 PM Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 7:40 PM

Residents and tourists in Dubai are already spoilt for choice when it comes to beaches. These sun-and-sand destinations are now all set to get bigger and better as the Dubai Ruler approved a master plan for public beaches on Thursday.

The total beach area in the emirate will increase from 21km to 105km. People can look forward to better and more diversified services at these venues.

This graphic illustrates the existing beaches in Dubai and where new ones will come up:

>> Jebel Ali

Phase I of the master plan spans 54km of public beaches, which includes the development of the Jebel Ali Public Beach in collaboration with Nakheel. The beach will be developed into an eco-tourism attraction featuring diverse activities. Mangrove trees will be planted in parts of the beach to boost protection from erosion and preserve marine animal habitats.

The public beach will also have cycling and pedestrian tracks, aqua sports facilities, rest and recreation amenities, restaurants and food carts, shops and investment outlets as well as family spaces, beach camping and parking areas.

The public will be able to visit turtle enclosures created at the beach in accordance with global standards for their protection. The enclosure will support nationwide efforts to save and rehabilitate turtle species and return them to their natural habitat, as part of the broader goal of preserving the country’s marine environment.

>> Al Mamzar

Al Mamzar’s Creek and Corniche will be developed further. The development project, which will commence in June this year, is set to be completed by the end of this year.

It will feature new public facilities, pedestrian and cycling tracks and the planting of mangrove trees along the Corniche section of the beach.

A 4,000-metre cycling track will be added to Al Mamzar public beaches. About 9 per cent of its public beaches will be designated for night swimming in 2023.

>> Jumeirah Beach 2 and Umm Suqeim 1

In the short term, retail kiosks will be constructed on Jumeirah Beach 2 and Umm Suqeim 1 and the beach will see new water sports facilities and the installation of smart safe lockers. Long-term initiatives include a study to explore the offering of new commercial investment opportunities through the introduction of retail outlets, restaurants, and marine sports activities.

Services for people of determination

The plan ensures that people of determination have smooth accessibility to the beach and swimming facilities. Services and amenities tailored for their convenience will be introduced in all public beaches from Al Mamzar to Umm Suqeim.

The plan will also cater to people with hearing and visual impairments by integrating their specific requirements into the designs of beach development projects.

A total of 10 entrances and routes have already been provided to streamline access for those with special needs to the sea at Jumeirah Public Beach 1 and 2, Umm Suqeim Public Beach 1 and 2, Al Mamzar Public Beach and Al Mamzar Corniche, while 28 parking spaces have been designated for them.

Dubai’s eight beaches

Dubai has a total of eight public beaches which feature swimming areas, sandy areas and running tracks. These include public beaches in Khor Al Mamzar, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, and Jebel Ali Public Beach.

All these public beaches have received the international Blue Flag certification for five consecutive years, which confirms that they maintain compliance with global standards for seawater quality, environmental education, environmental management, public safety, and services.