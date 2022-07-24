Monkeypox: UAE reports 3 new cases

The Ministry of Health asks residents to follow precautions

By Web Desk Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 12:20 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 12:45 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has reported 3 new cases of monkeypox in the country.

It recommends members of the community to follow all health and safety measures, and take precautions when travelling and gathering.

Authorities have assured residents that necessary measures are being taken. They include, investigation and examination of contacts, follow-up, along with continuous and diligent work to ensure the health sector's readiness for all epidemics and infectious diseases.

The Ministry also calls on the honorable public to take information from official sources in the country, and to avoid circulating rumors and false information, rather than the importance of following up on developments and instructions issued by health authorities.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization announced that it was sounding the highest alarm on the virus.

The WHO said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response. WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

