India: Delhi reports first case of monkeypox, patient had no travel history

Sun 24 Jul 2022

Delhi has reported the first case of monkeypox in a 31-year-old man with no travel history, said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital on Sunday.

This is the fourth case of the viral disease in India and the first case of a patient without travel history.

The patient is admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College. He was admitted to the hospital with fever and skin lesions. However, the patient is stable.

The first case of monkeypox was reported in India on July 14. The patient has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

India reported its second case of monkeypox in Kerala's Kannur district on July 18. The third case of monkeypox was in Kerala's Malappuram district, which was reported on July 22.

Earlier on Saturday, World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a public health emergency of international concern, looking at the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection caused by the monkeypox virus. It spreads mostly from human contact.

Expressing concern over rapidly spreading cases of monkeypox, the first Indian elected as Regional Director of World Health Organization South-East Asia Region said that with cases concentrated among men who have sex with men, it is possible to curtail further spread of the disease with focused efforts among the at-risk population.

"Monkeypox has been spreading rapidly and to many countries that have not seen it before, which is a matter of great concern. However, with cases concentrated among men who have sex with men, it is possible to curtail further spread of the disease with focused efforts among the at-risk population," WHO Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said in a statement.

The World Health Organization on Sunday called on countries in South - East Asia Region to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox, with the disease being declared a public health emergency of international concern.

More than 16,000 cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries including four from India, and one from Thailand.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets. In the current outbreak countries and amongst the reported monkeypox cases, transmission appears to be occurring primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contact.

Transmission can also occur from contaminated materials such as linens, bedding, electronics, and clothing, that have infectious skin particles.