Look: UAE President, Vice-President meet in Dubai

Leaders express pride in recent achievements, especially in the field of space

Photos: Wam

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 8:10 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 8:48 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The meeting was held in Al Marmoom in Dubai.

The leaders discussed key national issues including efforts to enhance development, meet the aspirations of citizens and further raise the country’s ranking on international indices.

They expressed pride in the UAE’s remarkable achievements, including the recent strides made by the space sector, and discussed plans to raise the country’s contributions to space exploration.

"Today, I met my brother, the head of state, may God protect him, at the Marmoum Rest House. Our meetings are for the sake of the homeland," tweeted Sheikh Mohammed following the meeting.

UAE Vice-President His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also attended the meeting. The other attendees were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, and a number of Sheikhs and dignitaries.