Look: UAE President accepts condolences over death of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi

Royal family members, citizens perform funeral prayer for mother of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's wife

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 9:10 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accepted condolences from several Sheikhs and citizens over the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi.

Accepting condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, at the Al Mushrif Palace.

Everyone extended their heartfelt condolences and their sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying the Almighty God to grant her his mercy and forgiveness and to grant her family patience and solace.

Funeral prayer

Sheikhs and sons of the deceased, as well as several UAE citizens, performed the funeral prayer for Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, mother of Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque.

Everyone extended their most sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to bless her with His mercy and to inspire her family with patience and solace over her passing.

The body of the late Sheikha Maryam was then taken to its final resting place at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.

