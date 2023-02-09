UAE: Mother of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's wife passes away

Presidential Court mourns passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Falasi

By WAM Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 6:26 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 6:38 PM

The Presidential Court mourned the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, the mother of Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Court extends its heartfelt condolences and expresses its sympathies, praying the Almighty to bestow the deceased with his mercy and forgiveness and to grant her family and relatives patience and solace.

