Look: UAE Food Bank distributes more than 1.5 million meals during first 10 days of Ramadan

Each goods transport’s locomotive operates with a power of 4,500 horsepower, equivalent to 3,400 kilowatts
The UAE Food Bank, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that it has distributed over 1.5 million meals to disadvantaged individuals during the first ten days of Ramadan.
The meals were distributed as part of the Bank’s latest campaign, through which it seeks to provide three million meals and food parcels to disadvantaged individuals and families both in the UAE and across the world during the holy month. The campaign is aligned with the UAE Food Bank’s vision and mission of managing food surplus, reducing waste and delivering food to beneficiaries locally and worldwide.
The UAE Food Bank has partnered with food companies, kitchens, restaurants and hotels to distribute the meals on a daily basis through Iftar tents. Additionally, the Bank aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing food waste and optimising distribution to combat global hunger, which it seeks to accomplish by delivering high-quality food while integrating surplus food management at all stages of collection and distribution.
The Bank also launched the ‘Your Harees On Us’ initiative, which encourages restaurants to reserve at least one portion of Harees, a traditional Emirati dish, and distribute it to Iftar tents. The initiative aims to foster the values of giving and generosity.
ALSO READ:
Each goods transport’s locomotive operates with a power of 4,500 horsepower, equivalent to 3,400 kilowatts
He hit the jackpot on his second attempt and now plans to fulfil long-cherished dream of starting a business
Truckloads of packed meals, water, fruits, laban, and dates make their way across the country for residents to enjoy at mass gatherings
Residents in the country have started planning for the holiday, with airfares to popular destinations already having increased
British news media turns gaze within
When called by the show host, Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth went quiet and hung up, appearing to be in disbelief at the news
The campaign received contributions from over 70,000 donors, including individuals, institutions and businesses
The infectiously catchy song from the blockbuster Telugu film 'RRR' won the Academy Award 2023 for 'Best Original Song'