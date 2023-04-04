Operation Gallant Knight 2: UAE's ERC organises group Iftar for cancer patients, their families in Syria

The initiative aims to provide moral and psychological support to the cancer patients during their recovery and rehabilitation after the earthquake that hit the country on February 6

Wam

by Wam Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 6:53 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 6:55 PM

As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2 launched by the Ministry of Defence, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) organised a group Iftar for several cancer patients and their families in Latakia Governorate, Syria, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Farah Association for Supporting Children with Cancer.

The initiative aims to provide moral and psychological support to the cancer patients during their recovery and rehabilitation after the earthquake that hit the country on February 6, 2023.

During the Iftar, the cancer patients talked about their experiences and challenges, and the ERC team distributed school bags and gifts to the children and food parcels to their families.

The ERC team also provided health support, medical supplies and medicines, and explored the needs of the local health sector.

Tayseer Habib, Chair of the Latakia Governorate Council, extended his appreciation to the ERC team and their humanitarian initiatives, which include field visits to provide Iftar meals and food parcels to those affected by the earthquake.

Wam

Operation Gallant Knight 2 reflects the UAE's support for the Syrian people upon the directives of the country's leadership. A total of 173 planes were sent to Syria, loaded with food, medicines and medical supplies.

ALSO READ: