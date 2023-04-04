Operation Gallant Knight 2: UAE's ERC organises group Iftar for cancer patients, their families in Syria

UAE holidays: First long weekend of 2023 just 2 weeks away; likely dates of 4-day Eid Al Fitr break revealed
Residents in the country have started planning for the holiday, with airfares to popular destinations already having increased
As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2 launched by the Ministry of Defence, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) organised a group Iftar for several cancer patients and their families in Latakia Governorate, Syria, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Farah Association for Supporting Children with Cancer.
The initiative aims to provide moral and psychological support to the cancer patients during their recovery and rehabilitation after the earthquake that hit the country on February 6, 2023.
During the Iftar, the cancer patients talked about their experiences and challenges, and the ERC team distributed school bags and gifts to the children and food parcels to their families.
The ERC team also provided health support, medical supplies and medicines, and explored the needs of the local health sector.
Tayseer Habib, Chair of the Latakia Governorate Council, extended his appreciation to the ERC team and their humanitarian initiatives, which include field visits to provide Iftar meals and food parcels to those affected by the earthquake.
Operation Gallant Knight 2 reflects the UAE's support for the Syrian people upon the directives of the country's leadership. A total of 173 planes were sent to Syria, loaded with food, medicines and medical supplies.
ALSO READ:
Residents in the country have started planning for the holiday, with airfares to popular destinations already having increased
British news media turns gaze within
When called by the show host, Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth went quiet and hung up, appearing to be in disbelief at the news
The campaign received contributions from over 70,000 donors, including individuals, institutions and businesses
The infectiously catchy song from the blockbuster Telugu film 'RRR' won the Academy Award 2023 for 'Best Original Song'
The video screams fun from miles away. From golf to water sports, the players had a blast
The project is part of His Highness's efforts to preserve the global heritage and manuscripts of El Escorial, particularly those related to Arab and Islamic cultures
The group announced major sales contracts worth $5 billion at Idex 2023, over $1.1 billion of which were in international export deals