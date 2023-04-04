From Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah, try these Iftar deals across the UAE

We bring you a list of Iftar deals across the seven emirates

By CT Desk Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:40 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM

Hampton by Hilton, Ras Al Khaimah

If you're heading to Ras Al Khaimah this weekend, try out a delectable Iftar experience at Hampton by Hilton's Flavours restaurant. Diners can indulge in a wide array of mouthwatering international dishes and a special BBQ offering, available only during the month of Ramadan. From 6.30pm onwards, till April 22. Priced at Dh115 per person. For reservations, call +971 7 209 0000.

Address Beach Resort, Fujairah

The luxurious five-star beachfront property in Fujairah, the Address Beach Resort is inviting diners to end their fasts with a selection of mouth-watering cuisine at The Restaurant. Additionally, the evening is enhanced with serene background melodies that make for an unforgettable dining experience. Sunset to 8.30pm, Dh240 per person inclusive of soft beverages and Ramadan juices; children aged 6 to 12 years avail of 50% discount; children aged 5 years and below are free of charge. For reservations, call +971 9 204 7777.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi's Iftar menu is perfect for sharing with family and friends. Expect a delightful range of dishes like Classic dim sum, including spicy chicken puff, Shanghai chicken dumpling, Roast Duck Wrap, Soft Shell Crab, Wok-Fried Prime Rib Beef, and more. For dessert, guests will enjoy the mouth-watering Sticky Date Pudding drizzled with warm choco- late sauce. Priced at Dh328 per person and is available daily from sunset until 8pm. Contact 02 6907739.

Citymax Hotel, Sharjah

Gather with your loved ones at Citymax Hotel, Sharjah for a mouthwatering traditional buffet this Ramadan. Diners can can indulge in the buffet experience for Dh49 per person, inclusive of Ramadan beverages. Dh39 for children. From sunset till 10pm, at the hotel's City Cafe All Day Dining. For booking, call +971 6 598 5077.

Bahi Ajman Palace, Ajman

Head to Bahi Ajman Palace's Arabesque Restaurant for a 5-star Iftar buffet experience featuring Arabic and international cuisine and Ramadan beverages this Holy month. Packages start from Dh148 for adults. For bookings, call +971 6 701 8888.

Mikoko, Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain's Mikoko Restaurant is inviting nature lovers to relish a delightful three-course continental Iftar set menu with optional house products. The packages start from from Dh79 per person. From 6pm to 9pm. For bookings, call +971 52 7293060

Eat & Meat Restaurant, Dubai

End your fasts with an array of dishes, from classic mezze to modern Arabic meals, freshly baked bread, vibrant salads, much-loved Emirati favourites, traditional sweets, desserts and more at Eat & Meat's lavish Iftar experience. The dining venue at The H Dubai is kitted out in Arabic-inspired decor, also has a selection of refreshing Ramadan drinks and juices, aromatic Arabic coffee, and live Out music. From sunset to 9pm, Dh149 per adult, Dh75 for kids aged 6-12 years, and free for kids below 6 years. For bookings, call +971 4 501 8644.