Look: UAE analog astronauts train to live in Mars-like conditions

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
UAE's analog astronauts are training hard to prepare for the Analog Mission, which will see them living in Mars-like conditions in near-total isolation for eight months.
The mission will commence next month. CrewOne members Abdalla Al Hammadi and Saleh Al Ameri's training involves docking a spacecraft with the International Space Station (ISS), driving a Lunar rover and participating in sports, along with taking medical, psychological and Russian language tests.
They will continue training in Russia from November onwards, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced on Monday.
The Analog Mission will be conducted at the NEK ground-based analog facility in Moscow. The crew participating in the UAE's first Analog Mission will have a primary and backup.
The mission is part of the Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station (SIRIUS) 20/21 and will focus on studying the effects of long-duration isolation and confinement on human psychology and physiology.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE to send Arab world's first mission to the moon in 2024
Experts said the UAE would be able to contribute to understanding the science behind such missions. The Analog Mission is seen as a bid to prepare the nation for more ambitious space exploration challenges, such as the Mars 2117 Programme.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago