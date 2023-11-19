Look: UAE aid convoy heads towards Rafah crossing into Gaza

Sharjah Police has urged residents to treat safety as a shared responsibility
A UAE humanitarian aid convoy set off on November 19, Sunday, from Al Arish, Egypt, towards the Rafah Border Crossing, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip.
The aid will be distributed under the UAE’s supervision as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation, launched under the directives of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
The convoy comprises 13 trucks carrying a total of 272.5 tonnes of aid. These include 10 trucks carrying 16,800 food packages weighing 252 tonnes to support 84,000 people, and 3 trucks carrying 360 tents weighing 20.5 tonnes.
The UAE is continuing its humanitarian aid drive to support the Palestinian people as part of Operation ‘Gallant Knight 3’ through the operation of an air bridge. To date, the air bridge facilitated 49 flights aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip during these dire circumstances.
