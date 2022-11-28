Look: Soon, soar over Dubai's Love and Expo Lakes in giant balloons, air taxis; ride a horse or camp in the desert

The police commended the establishment’s generous contribution that reflects the true meaning of social solidarity
Dubai has stunned the world on several occasions. But carving lakes out of the golden desert and building a thriving green oasis around them has got to be among the emirate’s top achievements. A short drive from the city transports residents and tourists to a complex network of manmade lakes around Al Qudra. These include the heart-shaped Love Lakes and the Expo Lake that is carved in the shape of the Expo 2020 Dubai logo.
The Saih Al Salam scenic route, or simply Route 1 — approved and announced on Sunday — will enhance the desert tourism experience that the area offers.
It is part of a comprehensive plan to develop Dubai’s countryside approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Route 1 will have visitors soar over the lakes in an air taxi or hot air balloons. They can unlock a lake’s secrets in a kayak. They can also explore the golden sands of the deserts on a horse or camel back; or simply pitch a tent or camp in a caravan.
Based on information extracted from a map and video shared by the Dubai Government Media Office, here is how the area will be transformed:
It’s virtually impossible to understand the complex shapes of Love or Expo Lakes from the ground. Route 1 will have the following means that will have visitors soaring above the site for a bird’s-eye view:
This is among the several heritage activities that will be available:
Perched on Al Maha platform, other experiences include:
In addition to spending a night in a caravan, you can also:
Camps and lodges with glass domes that offer panoramic views will be built. There will also be cafes and souvenir shops.
ALSO READ:
The police commended the establishment’s generous contribution that reflects the true meaning of social solidarity
Route 1 will include dedicated roads for vehicles, and special paths for desert bicycles and electric scooters to connect tourist attractions
Officers also urged motorists to always drive safely on the roads for their safety and the safety of other road users
He arrived at the winter fair of Dubai Centre for Special Needs to meet his greatest fan
In the first of a five-part series that explores what defines the UAE, Khaleej Times looks at one of the hallmarks of Emirati culture: its food
Adventurers tackle varying levels of challenging terrain, covering a stretch of more than 100km in Ras Al Khaimah
The last day to submit entries for the video contest is December 2
Friends, students and colleagues share memories of the late physician who founded medical college for girls in the emirate