Dubai: Dreams come true for little girl who meets 'idol' Mo Vlogs

Sun 27 Nov 2022

Josie McIntyre, a child with special needs has always been a huge fan of a social media celebrity. Surprisingly, she had even written a letter to him.

So, when Mohamed Beiraghdary aka Mo Vlogs arrived at the winter fair of Dubai Centre for Special Needs, Josie jumped into his arms.

“She couldn’t control her emotions. It was the biggest surprise of her life,” said her mother Clare McIntyre.

The woman behind Josie's biggest surprise was Rimsaa Karim. Working at the centre, Rimsaa said that Josie is crazy about Mo and that the fan has always wanted to meet him and hand over her letter. “I just wanted to make her happy,” said Rimsaa.

“I wanted to make her dream come true as she has loved him for such a long time and really looks up to Mo Vlogs as her idol,” added Rimsaa.

Dubai Centre for Special Needs has organised the Winter Fair on its campus where hundreds of children have tried their hands at many special activities like painting, drawing, sports, donation, flee market, board games, Christmas-themed games, bouncy castle, among others. The fair also had learning sessions, entertainment sessions, and pet training sessions.

McIntyre said that she has been writing and drawing this letter to him for nearly one year and believed that she will meet him one day.

“Josie is obsessed and listens to only his songs while we are on the move and it was the same today as well while we were on our way to the fair. She had actually forgotten the letter when we parked. But she remembered and got it from the parked car,” said McIntyre.

“We, including Josie, did not know that Rimsaa had invited him. The moment she saw him, she couldn’t control herself. This day will be very special for her and will cherish all her life,” added McIntyre.

Mo Vlogs came along with his mother, and sister Lana Rose and had a good time with the children with special needs.

