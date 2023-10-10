Look: Sheikh Mohammed receives businessmen, diplomats, dignitaries at his weekly Majlis

The measures include financial assistance to encourage stronger attendance of women delegates, technical training sessions, and support for an international conference
The Ruler of Dubai received businessmen, diplomats and dignitaries at his weekly Majlis at the Za’abeel Palace.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai was joined by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
During the Majlis, Sheikh Mohammed praised the strong partnership between the Dubai government and the business community.
He emphasised on how such partnerships are key to achieve Dubai's Economic Agenda’s D33 objectives in order to reinforce the city's stature as a prominent global economic hub, a leading destination for international trade and investments, and a magnet for global companies.
The Ruler also underscored Dubai's commitment to fostering a well-integrated development model that combines the expertise of both the public and private sectors. The collaboration of the two is at the heart of the prosperity that Dubai has achieved and is reflected in the immense progress it has made across various sectors.
The Dubai Ruler added how Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing an environment that promotes investment and business growth, marked by the highest standards of safety and transparency. This environment is accomplished due to clear legislative frameworks and regulatory structures that have been set in line with stringent global standards.
The Majlis was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, and a number of dignitaries.
