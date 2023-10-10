UAE President orders $20 million aid to Palestinian people

The aid will be channelled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East

By Wam Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 7:04 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of US$20 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The aid, which will be channelled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), comes as part of the UAE's policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to vulnerable populations and those in need around the world in times of crisis.

