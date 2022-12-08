Look: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates road dedicated to UAE's first pilot

He also praises contribution of Armed Forces during his visit to Liwa Air Base

Photos: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

By Web Desk Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 8:30 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 8:37 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, on Thrusday inaugurated a road dedicated to the late Ahmed Khamis Al Hameli, UAE's first pilot.

The road in Al Dhafra connects Abu Al Abyad Bridge to Liwa Air Base and Al Dhafra Fort.

During the event, Sheikh Hamdan emphased the keenness of the leadership to honour citizens who have made distinguished achievements in service of the country.

The Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra also visited the Liwa Air Base, where met members of the armed forces.

He praised the contribution of the UAE Armed Forces in global humanitarian work to maintain security and stability by participating in missions in different countries around the world.