Look: Residents mark Korean Lunar New Year 'Seollal' in Abu Dhabi with traditional games, foods, dances

Mohammed Alabbar, founder of Emaar and Noon, also revealed plans for a new tower in the city, calling it the 'female Burj Khalifa'
Traditional South Korean dance performances, games, and food bridged cultural gaps during a distinct celebration of Seollal – the Korean Lunar New Year event held in Abu Dhabi.
Korean residents and other nationalities, including Emiratis, participated in the vibrant event by the Korean Cultural Center, UAE, in collaboration with the King Sejong Institute, Abu Dhabi.
“It was an evening filled with immersive experiences for residents. It was an opportunity to engage with and embrace the Korean culture,” said Ewha Kim, head of the media team at the Korean Cultural Centre in Yas Creative Hub.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The celebration, which was themed ‘Hanging Out Together’, created meaningful connections between Korean residents and diverse nationalities.
“This collaborative effort with Korean language learners from the King Sejong Institute serves as a testament to the Korean Cultural Centre’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange.”
Offering a unique experience, students who have learned the Korean language at Sejong Institute played host by welcoming the guests.
“This interactive setup was able to facilitate an authentic exchange of cultural traditions.”
There were several competitions held featuring traditional Korean games, and other activities included the Korean shuttlecock game ‘Jegichagi’, the Korean board game ‘Yut Nori’, and the throwing arrows or sticks game called ‘Tuho’.
Participants savoured traditional Korean foods, especially those consumed during the special day, like Tteokguk – a sliced rice cake soup prepared by the centre.
Later, ‘I Am the King’, a traditional comedy film exploring the intriguing narrative of what unfolds when a slave accidentally becomes a king and vice versa, was showcased.
“Overall, it was an enjoyable, entertaining, and a delightful experience for everyone. We look forward to hosting more programmes, which are open to community members. They need to register through our website,” Ewha underlined.
ALSO READ:
Mohammed Alabbar, founder of Emaar and Noon, also revealed plans for a new tower in the city, calling it the 'female Burj Khalifa'
The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival saw thought leaders from various fields come together for inspiring talks as startups pitched their ideas to investors
The grand parade was held on Saturday at Burj Park ahead of the Chinese New Year on February 10 — the start of the Year of the Dragon
The event has free entry and will run until February 4
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and take caution
Rajeev purchased his first ticket three years ago and has done so ever since
Residents can avail online tools apart from typing centres and customer happiness centres to ensure a quick, seamless process
The duo, who were suffering from extreme fatigue and exhaustion, were evacuated to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah