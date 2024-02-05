Look: Residents mark Korean Lunar New Year 'Seollal' in Abu Dhabi with traditional games, foods, dances

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 11:06 AM

Traditional South Korean dance performances, games, and food bridged cultural gaps during a distinct celebration of Seollal – the Korean Lunar New Year event held in Abu Dhabi.

Korean residents and other nationalities, including Emiratis, participated in the vibrant event by the Korean Cultural Center, UAE, in collaboration with the King Sejong Institute, Abu Dhabi.

“It was an evening filled with immersive experiences for residents. It was an opportunity to engage with and embrace the Korean culture,” said Ewha Kim, head of the media team at the Korean Cultural Centre in Yas Creative Hub.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The celebration, which was themed ‘Hanging Out Together’, created meaningful connections between Korean residents and diverse nationalities.

“This collaborative effort with Korean language learners from the King Sejong Institute serves as a testament to the Korean Cultural Centre’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange.”

Offering a unique experience, students who have learned the Korean language at Sejong Institute played host by welcoming the guests.

“This interactive setup was able to facilitate an authentic exchange of cultural traditions.”

There were several competitions held featuring traditional Korean games, and other activities included the Korean shuttlecock game ‘Jegichagi’, the Korean board game ‘Yut Nori’, and the throwing arrows or sticks game called ‘Tuho’.

Participants savoured traditional Korean foods, especially those consumed during the special day, like Tteokguk – a sliced rice cake soup prepared by the centre.

Later, ‘I Am the King’, a traditional comedy film exploring the intriguing narrative of what unfolds when a slave accidentally becomes a king and vice versa, was showcased.

“Overall, it was an enjoyable, entertaining, and a delightful experience for everyone. We look forward to hosting more programmes, which are open to community members. They need to register through our website,” Ewha underlined.

ALSO READ: