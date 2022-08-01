Look: People of determination skydive in Abu Dhabi

Eleven participants were at this event

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 3:54 PM

A group of people of determination have taken part in the indoor skydiving and flying event at CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor skydiving flight chamber.

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination organized the event for these people so they could experience a new entertainment and sports experience in one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the country, which presents a new concept of indoor skydiving in the world’s largest skyscraper tunnel.

This event, in which 11 people of determination with audio, visual, intellectual and motor disabilities participated, aims to expand the participation of people of determination in community activities, nurture their talents, integrate them into society, improve their mobility and psychological abilities through the practice of free flying, and enhance their participation in sports activities and events.

It also aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position globally as a pioneering model in integrating people of determination, and representing people of determination in the main landmarks in the country, by reaching a record number achieved by people of determination and recorded in the spatial history of free aviation.

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization, said: “We aim with this event to allow people of determination to get a new experience in the largest indoor air tunnel for free-jumping in the world, emphasizing their great capabilities and capabilities and identifying them.

“It also enhances their self-confidence, and demonstrates a high spirit and the positivity that they enjoy, encouraging them to engage in various community activities and activities, as other people naturally.”

Al Hassan Kaabous Al Zaabi, Vice President of Operational Affairs at Farah Experiences, stressed the keenness to provide the necessary infrastructure and develop general guidelines to enter our various cities and recreational facilities, taking into account meeting all the needs of people of determination, including identifying games and experiences that they can engage in to ensure their safety and enjoy their time.

CLYME ​​Abu Dhabi is home to the largest indoor air tunnel for free jumping in the world, the advanced wind tunnel that introduces a new global concept for free jumping. It is the first and only tunnel of its kind with an unprecedented width of 32 feet (10 meters) and a height of 104 / 32 metres / feet that breaks records Standard, plus five climbing walls of varying difficulty levels.

