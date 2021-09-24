Video: Skydive stunt goes horribly wrong, plane catches fire in resurfaced viral clip
The old footage has amassed nearly 4 million views in the past three days
A 2013 video of two skydiving planes colliding in mid-air has resurfaced on Twitter, amassing nearly 4 million views since it was posted three days ago.
The footage shows the moment when the two planes collided, forcing its pilots and passengers to jump to safety.
Fortunately, all nine passengers and the two pilots survived the collision and sustained only minor injuries. The crash happened in November 2013 near Lake Superior, Wisconsin.
The two planes were flying close by as skydivers prepared to jump in formation, according to NDTV. But right before the skydivers in the lead plane were about to jump, the pilot heard a loud bang and his windshield shattered.
The plane caught fire and broke mid-air, but the skydivers and the pilot managed to parachute to safety. The lead plane hurtled to the ground, while the trailing plane made its way back to the runway.
Almost eight years later, footage from the collision is going viral.
THIS SOME OF THE WILDEST SH*T EVER CAUGHT ON CAMERA pic.twitter.com/IpBo1VAXKD— Theory (@Idontknowyoucuh) September 21, 2021
Responding to the video, one person commented: "I can't even believe what I just saw!"
"This was so crazy scary. I had to look up the story, shocked to hear everyone survived," another wrote.
-
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai...
Special commercial flights are scheduled on September 27 and 29. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan Taliban minister orders crackdown on...
Strict action to be taken against abusive fighters warns Taliban... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Russia reports highest daily...
The new figures bring Russia’s total deaths from Covid-19 to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for...
A model had asked staff to trim a conservative 10 centimetres, but... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 303 Covid-19 cases, 373 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 82 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against flu
Children should ideally get the flu shot in September or October READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for...
A model had asked staff to trim a conservative 10 centimetres, but... READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline