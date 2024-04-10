Look: Indonesians in UAE celebrate Eid with prayers at new Joko Widodo Mosque

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 6:01 PM

Indonesian expats in the UAE marked Eid Al Fitr with prayers at mosques, family gatherings, bonding over food, and following traditions like Halal Bihalal celebrations.

Wednesday was the first time the Eid prayer was performed at the Mosque of President Joko Widodo. The new mosque, built and named after the Indonesian President, was officially opened to the public in December last year. The mosque, located in the Abu Dhabi diplomatic area, is on the street named after the Indonesian president.

The morning prayer was led by imam Salman Al Farisi from the Indonesian city of Pontianak. It was attended by Indonesian expats, Emiratis, and other nationalities including Indians, Pakistanis, and Bangladeshis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Later, the Halal Bihalal – a special traditional event of showing respect and forgiving others – was held at the Indonesian Embassy.

In his address, Husin Bagis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, urged the community members to not only celebrate the victory day and forgive each other but also continue improving their services to others in the country.

He emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and close cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE in various sectors.

The Halal Bihalal event was attended by about 1,000 Indonesian expats. Also, 26 members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, who were in transit after completing a humanitarian mission to Gaza, attended the event.

Community members bonded over food and were treated to vegetable lontong and chicken opor. They were entertained by Islamic religious songs sung by Indonesian musicians residing in Abu Dhabi.

Bagis hoped that the event would further strengthen the bonds of fellowship among Indonesian expats and other nationalities while promoting the values of goodness and cooperation that underpin the strong bilateral relations.

ALSO READ: