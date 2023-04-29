Look: Indian actor Akshay Kumar visits Abu Dhabi Hindu temple, says love can move mountains

During the two-hour visit, the Bollywood hero thanks UAE President for his support

Akshay Kumar with Swami Brahmaviharidas at the construction site of Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir. — Supplied photos

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 9:27 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 11:34 PM

Indian actor Akshay Kumar visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and was amazed by the exquisite design and sculptures of the UAE’s first traditional stone temple.

Earlier in the day, Kumar, along with Indian film producer Vashu Bhagnani and businessman Jiten Doshi, was welcomed by Swami Brahmaviharidas, the head of BAPS Hindu Mandir.

The actor and the delegation were led into the ‘Rivers of Harmony’ exhibition, which offers a glimpse into the origins of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, which was envisioned through a prayer for harmony and peace by Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1997.

The actor took part in a prayer ceremony and placed a brick in the construction of the temple. Akshay Kumar was left awe-inspired when Swami unveiled the intricate carvings beneath each of the seven spires housing different deities. The carvings that wrap around the plinth of the temple depict the life story of the respective divinity, showcasing the craftsmanship and devotion that went into the construction.

Kumar and Swami expressed deep gratitude for the generosity and vision of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continuous support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making this ‘spiritual oasis of global harmony’ a reality in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Kumar’s scheduled 40-minute visit stretched to a two-hour journey of discovery and appreciation.

“You are creating history… What you are creating is not just a service to our community, but to mankind. Creating a new world where there is peace, love, and support from one human to another; there truly is nothing more powerful than that… 'Love can move mountains' is a true testimony to your efforts… truly overwhelming! It’s a dream of dreams,” the Indian actor underlined.

Kumar also met with the group of volunteers, contributors and workers.

The construction of the temple began in December 2019, and is scheduled to open in February next year.