The last few days have seen a large influx of visitors who want to make the most of the destination before it closes on Sunday
Indian actor Akshay Kumar visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and was amazed by the exquisite design and sculptures of the UAE’s first traditional stone temple.
Earlier in the day, Kumar, along with Indian film producer Vashu Bhagnani and businessman Jiten Doshi, was welcomed by Swami Brahmaviharidas, the head of BAPS Hindu Mandir.
The actor and the delegation were led into the ‘Rivers of Harmony’ exhibition, which offers a glimpse into the origins of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, which was envisioned through a prayer for harmony and peace by Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1997.
The actor took part in a prayer ceremony and placed a brick in the construction of the temple. Akshay Kumar was left awe-inspired when Swami unveiled the intricate carvings beneath each of the seven spires housing different deities. The carvings that wrap around the plinth of the temple depict the life story of the respective divinity, showcasing the craftsmanship and devotion that went into the construction.
Kumar and Swami expressed deep gratitude for the generosity and vision of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continuous support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making this ‘spiritual oasis of global harmony’ a reality in the UAE.
ALSO READ:
Kumar’s scheduled 40-minute visit stretched to a two-hour journey of discovery and appreciation.
“You are creating history… What you are creating is not just a service to our community, but to mankind. Creating a new world where there is peace, love, and support from one human to another; there truly is nothing more powerful than that… 'Love can move mountains' is a true testimony to your efforts… truly overwhelming! It’s a dream of dreams,” the Indian actor underlined.
Kumar also met with the group of volunteers, contributors and workers.
The construction of the temple began in December 2019, and is scheduled to open in February next year.
The last few days have seen a large influx of visitors who want to make the most of the destination before it closes on Sunday
Sheikh Maktoum became the Deputy Ruler in 2008
A host of entertaining events and experiences have been lined-up for residents and visitors
Municipality shares video on social media to highlight types of parking violations
Dubai Police explain how motorists can use the app and what to do first in case one gets involved in a road mishap
April is celebrated as 'Autism Acceptance Month' across the globe
It will be the first Wynn Resort — out of its six properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston Harbor — that will be situated on a beach
National Immunisation Programme is now a model for others to follow