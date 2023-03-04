Abu Dhabi Hindu temple: Indian PM Modi discusses progress of UAE's first traditional stone temple

The pink sandstone under-construction place of worship is being built on 27 acres of land in the capital

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 9:28 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swami Brahmaviharidas, the head of Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir, discussed the progress made on the UAE’s first traditional Hindu stone temple.

During an hour-long meeting in New Delhi, Swami Brahmaviharidas updated Modi about the construction work of the historical project at Abu Mureikha, which is more than 50 per cent complete.

According to BAPS Hindu Mandir, the Prime Minister was particularly interested in the 300 hi-tech sensors installed throughout the temple, which provide valuable live data of pressure, temperature, settlement, deflection and stresses created by seismic movements, among other things.

The beautifully designed sculptures showcasing rich Indian culture and Arabic symbols on white marble and pink sandstones are being raised at the project site.

Also, Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed heartfelt gratitude to Modi, on behalf of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and BAPS worldwide, for personally inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Spread over 600 acres in Ahmedabad, Gujarat state; the celebrations were planned and managed by 80,000 volunteers and attended by over 12.1 million people from across the globe.

“It was one of its kind, so huge and so well-planned, I am happy that it was celebrated flawlessly, without a single glitch or hitch,” Modi said.

As a form of spiritual gratitude, Swami Brahmaviharidas tied a sacred thread on the wrist of the Prime Minister.

Also, Swami Brahmaviharidas conveyed blessings from Mahant Swami Maharaj, urging Modi to continue his efforts in not just leading the nation but also in uniting world leaders to achieve global peace.

Swami Brahmaviharidas presented a copy of the book ‘In Love, At Ease: Everyday Spirituality with Pramukh Swami’, authored by professor Yogi Trivedi, an author and graduate professor of journalism at the University of Columbia.

The under-construction temple lies on 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi. The pink sandstone structure is expected to last more than 1,000 years.

