Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah reviews progress of BAPS Hindu temple construction

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, recently met top representatives of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation building the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting held at his palace, Sheikh Abdullah extended Diwali greetings to Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, and to the Indian community in the UAE.
“During the meeting, they discussed the value of global harmony and reviewed an update on the BAPS Hindu Mandir’s development and progress,” the Sanstha said in a statement.
“Sheikh Abdullah expressed his satisfaction and continued support to the values of love, tolerance and harmony spread by the upcoming iconic and historic Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi."
Recently, more than 10,000 people gathered at the under-construction temple as part of Diwali celebrations. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the event.
The UAE’s first traditional Hindu stone temple is set to open to the public in February 2024. It is being built by 3,000 craftsmen under the supervision of 10 priests. The 108-feet temple is expected to last a minimum of 1,000 years.
