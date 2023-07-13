Look: Emirati crosses 5 continents with 6 desert races to send a message

Al Tarif Park in Kalba will have an increased space of more than 27,000 square metres
Major Ahmed Hussein Al Kathiri of Abu Dhabi Police took upon a journey close to his heart as he passed 6 desert races across 5 continents as a part of "The Planet Race", which took place from June 17 to June 24, 2023.
Recognised as the most prestigious footrace series in the world, the series ended in Mongolia. 31 countries have said to have participated in this year's "Ultra Marathon" category, with races spanning across 7 days, with a length of 250 km in each race.
The Emirati major was congratulated for his outstanding participation and was awarded a prize in recognition of his sportsmanship within the Special Awards category.
Al Kathiri carried the logo of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat), as an ambassador for the program throughout the duration of the race in Mongolia. He has been championing for the cause within the UAE as well, as he participates in different races.
His goal is to encourage all community members to register as organ and tissue donors and contribute to improving the quality of life of patients who suffer from organ failure, as well as to highlight UAE's humanitarian efforts in improving the quality of life of society.
He expressed his thanks and appreciation for the continuous support and encouragement he received from the police leadership, expressing his aspiration to continue and contribute to enhancing participation on behalf of the UAE in international sports forums.
ALSO READ:
Al Tarif Park in Kalba will have an increased space of more than 27,000 square metres
Sheikh Hamdan launches second cycle of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy to strengthen city's position as a global hub for cutting-edge technology
Owners given one month to renew registration for licences that expired on or before January 1, 2019
During PM Modi's upcoming visit, the two leaders will explore avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations between their countries
The new bottle return scheme is under the umbrella of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi's Mission to Zero public outreach campaign
The resolution condemns any acts that promote discrimination, hatred and violence, in any form it may come, be it visual, written, spoken or via digital platforms
The athlete won a silver medal as he set his career's best record, surpassing some of the world's best runners
He was coincidently passing by the area when the blaze erupted in two cars, a tent, and an annexe of the house