Look: Emirati crosses 5 continents with 6 desert races to send a message

Organ and tissue donation is what drove Major Ahmed Hussein Al Kathiri of Abu Dhabi Police to complete 1500km over 5 continents

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 9:50 AM

Major Ahmed Hussein Al Kathiri of Abu Dhabi Police took upon a journey close to his heart as he passed 6 desert races across 5 continents as a part of "The Planet Race", which took place from June 17 to June 24, 2023.

Recognised as the most prestigious footrace series in the world, the series ended in Mongolia. 31 countries have said to have participated in this year's "Ultra Marathon" category, with races spanning across 7 days, with a length of 250 km in each race.

The Emirati major was congratulated for his outstanding participation and was awarded a prize in recognition of his sportsmanship within the Special Awards category.

Al Kathiri carried the logo of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat), as an ambassador for the program throughout the duration of the race in Mongolia. He has been championing for the cause within the UAE as well, as he participates in different races.

His goal is to encourage all community members to register as organ and tissue donors and contribute to improving the quality of life of patients who suffer from organ failure, as well as to highlight UAE's humanitarian efforts in improving the quality of life of society.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation for the continuous support and encouragement he received from the police leadership, expressing his aspiration to continue and contribute to enhancing participation on behalf of the UAE in international sports forums.

